Inter Speak To Liverpool About Daniel Sturridge, Potential Opportunity For Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have handed Inter an opening after the Nerazzurri showed interest in Daniel Sturridge, but the striker is not a priority for the Italian giants.



Sturridge is keen to play as regularly as possible ahead of next summer's World Cup in Russia and the Liverpool hitman is struggling to command a starting spot at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.











He has been offered to Inter and, according to Sky Italia, a conversation with Liverpool has opened the door for a loan move with an option to buy.



Inter are continuing to look at the figures involved in a deal.





But it has been claimed that the striker is not a priority for Inter, though they do see the deal as an opportunity.