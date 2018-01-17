XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/01/2018 - 23:07 GMT

Inter Speak To Liverpool About Daniel Sturridge, Potential Opportunity For Deal

 




Liverpool have handed Inter an opening after the Nerazzurri showed interest in Daniel Sturridge, but the striker is not a priority for the Italian giants.

Sturridge is keen to play as regularly as possible ahead of next summer's World Cup in Russia and the Liverpool hitman is struggling to command a starting spot at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.




He has been offered to Inter and, according to Sky Italia, a conversation with Liverpool has opened the door for a loan move with an option to buy.

Inter are continuing to look at the figures involved in a deal.
 


But it has been claimed that the striker is not a priority for Inter, though they do see the deal as an opportunity.

Inter have been looking mainly at low cost options in the current transfer window and are closing in on taking midfielder Rafinha on loan from Barcelona.

It remains to be seen whether Sturridge joins the Brazilian at the San Siro.
 