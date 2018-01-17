XRegister
17/01/2018 - 22:48 GMT

Inter Star Joao Mario Giving Serious Thought To West Ham Loan

 




Inter midfielder Joao Mario is giving serious thought to a loan move to West Ham United, it has been claimed.

The Hammers are keen to take the Portugal international to the London Stadium on a loan agreement running until the end of the season.




Inter are happy for Mario to move on loan as he seeks regular first team football ahead of next summer's World Cup, but it has been unclear what the player feels about joining West Ham.

However, according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, Mario is giving serious thought to joining West Ham.
 


He is attracted to the idea of playing regularly in England with David Moyes' men.

Inter snapped the 24-year-old up from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2016.

However, he has been unable to find favour with Inter coach Luciano Spalletti and the Italian giants are now willing to smooth his exit from the San Siro this month.
 