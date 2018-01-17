Leeds United Set For Disappointment In Midfielder Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are set for disappointment in their desire to sign Josh Windass from Rangers as the midfielder wants to stay at Ibrox.



Windass, who was snapped up by the Gers from Accrington Stanley in the summer of 2016, has been in fine form in the present campaign, scoring six goals and providing five assists in 24 appearances in all competitions.











Preston North End have been credited with showing interest in the Windass, with the Invincibles even putting forward a £500,000 bid for the 24-year-old, which Rangers were quick to reject.



And according to Record Sport, Leeds have also joined the chase for Windass and are prepared to better Preston’s £500,000 bid.





The Whites have identified Windass as a possible January recruit and want to take the Englishman down south once again this month.

But Windass is claimed to want to stay at Rangers and fight for his place in Graeme Murty's side, despite the Gers boss making a number of signings this month.



Windass, whose present contract with Rangers runs until 2020, is reportedly hopeful about the Scottish giants offering him a fresh deal, but talks on an improved contract are likely to take place after the closure of the winter transfer window on 31st January.

