06 October 2016

17/01/2018 - 21:34 GMT

Leeds United Star Attracting Overseas Interest

 




Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich is attracting interest from clubs abroad and could move on from Elland Road this month.

The Whites signed the Polish schemer from Dutch side FC Twente in the summer transfer window, but he has struggled to make an impact in English football so far.




Klich has been regularly overlooked by Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen this season and with Leeds moving to sign another midfielder in the shape of Middlesbrough's Adam Forshaw, his time at Elland Road could be coming to an end.

The Pole is attracting interest from abroad, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, and his exit would not surprise.
 


The 27-year-old has made ten appearances in all competitions for Leeds in the current campaign.

But the midfielder has clocked up only 135 minutes of football in the Championship, indicating towards his fringe status at the club.

He last turned out for Leeds in the Championship at the end of December in a 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City.
 