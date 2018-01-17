Leeds United Still With Plenty of Work To Do In Adam Forshaw Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are fighting against Cardiff City to sign Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Forshaw, but there remains much work for the Whites to do to seal a deal.



The Yorkshire giants are keen to increase their options in midfield and have zeroed in on Forshaw, a player also wanted by Neil Warnock's Cardiff.











Boro value Forshaw at the £2.5m mark and both Leeds and Cardiff are ready to meet the price.



It is claimed the midfielder prefers a switch to Elland Road, however there is much work to do before a deal can be completed, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.





Forshaw has fallen firmly out of favour at the Riverside Stadium and Boro are ready to sell him this month .