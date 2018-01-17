Leeds United Still With Plenty of Work To Do In Adam Forshaw Chase

Leeds United are fighting against Cardiff City to sign Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Forshaw, but there remains much work for the Whites to do to seal a deal.
The Yorkshire giants are keen to increase their options in midfield and have zeroed in on Forshaw, a player also wanted by Neil Warnock's Cardiff.
Boro value Forshaw at the £2.5m mark and both Leeds and Cardiff are ready to meet the price.
It is claimed the midfielder prefers a switch to Elland Road, however there is much work to do before a deal can be completed, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.
Forshaw has fallen firmly out of favour at the Riverside Stadium and Boro are ready to sell him this month.
Even though Forshaw favours joining Leeds over Cardiff, the Whites still have hard work to do as the Bluebirds are pushing to get a deal done and Warnock is likely to attempt to convince the midfielder to move to Wales.
Leeds have been stretched for midfield options in recent weeks and a recent three-match suspension handed to Eunan O'Kane prompted the Whites to express their interest in signing Forshaw.