Leicester City Come Back With New Bid For Marseille Attacker

Leicester City have made a fresh move to sign Bouna Sarr from French giants Marseille.



The Foxes had a bid of €3m for the attacker knocked back by the Stade Velodrome outfit earlier this month, but Leicester boss Claude Puel has not given up on signing Sarr in the current window.











According to French radio station RMC, Leicester have slapped in a fresh offer of €5m in a bid to take Sarr to the King Power Stadium.



However, the Foxes have again failed, with Marseille rejecting the proposal.





Marseille coach Rudi Garcia continues to rate Sarr and is not keen to see him leave.