06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/01/2018 - 14:20 GMT

Ligue 1 Side In Advanced Talks To Loan Newcastle Star With Purchase Option

 




Montpellier are in advanced discussions with Newcastle United to sign midfielder Henri Saivet on loan.

The French Ligue 1 outfit have set their sights on reinforcing their squad with the 27-year-old in this month's transfer window and the coming hours are crucial to their bid to do so.




According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Montpellier are now in advanced talks with Newcastle over loaning Saivet.

The loan agreement is also likely to contain a purchase option for Montpellier, set at the €5m mark.
 


Saivet was snapped up by Newcastle from Bordeaux in 2016, but has struggled to make his mark at St. James' Park.

The midfielder spent last term on loan at Saint-Etienne back in France, but the deal did not contain a purchase option for Les Verts.

He has made just three first team appearances for Newcastle this season, with only 84 minutes of Premier League football.

Saivet is under contract with Newcastle until 2021.
 