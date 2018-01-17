Ligue 1 Side In Advanced Talks To Loan Newcastle Star With Purchase Option

Follow @insidefutbol





Montpellier are in advanced discussions with Newcastle United to sign midfielder Henri Saivet on loan.



The French Ligue 1 outfit have set their sights on reinforcing their squad with the 27-year-old in this month's transfer window and the coming hours are crucial to their bid to do so.











According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Montpellier are now in advanced talks with Newcastle over loaning Saivet.



The loan agreement is also likely to contain a purchase option for Montpellier, set at the €5m mark.





Saivet was snapped up by Newcastle from Bordeaux in 2016, but has struggled to make his mark at St. James' Park .