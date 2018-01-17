XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/01/2018 - 18:53 GMT

Michy Batshuayi Starts – Chelsea Team vs Norwich Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Norwich City
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Chelsea have announced their playing eleven and substitutes to welcome Norwich City to Stamford Bridge for an FA Cup third round replay this evening.

Blues boss Antonio Conte picks Willy Caballero between the sticks, while he goes with a back three of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Ethan Ampadu. Davide Zappacosta and Kenedy operate as wing-backs




In midfield, Conte goes with Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater, while further up the pitch Willian, Michy Batshuayi and Pedro Rodriguez will provide the attacking threat tonight.

If Conte needs to make any changes then he can look to his bench, where he has a host of options, including regular starters N'Golo Kante, Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata.

 


Chelsea Team vs Norwich City

Caballero; Azpilicueta (c), David Luiz, Ampadu; Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Drinkwater, Kenedy; Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro

Substitutes: Eduardo, Christensen, Sterling, Kante, Musonda, Hazard, Morata
 