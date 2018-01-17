Michy Batshuayi Starts – Chelsea Team vs Norwich Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Norwich City

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Chelsea have announced their playing eleven and substitutes to welcome Norwich City to Stamford Bridge for an FA Cup third round replay this evening.



Blues boss Antonio Conte picks Willy Caballero between the sticks, while he goes with a back three of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Ethan Ampadu. Davide Zappacosta and Kenedy operate as wing-backs











In midfield, Conte goes with Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater, while further up the pitch Willian, Michy Batshuayi and Pedro Rodriguez will provide the attacking threat tonight.



If Conte needs to make any changes then he can look to his bench, where he has a host of options, including regular starters N'Golo Kante, Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata.



Chelsea Team vs Norwich City



Caballero; Azpilicueta (c), David Luiz, Ampadu; Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Drinkwater, Kenedy; Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro



Substitutes: Eduardo, Christensen, Sterling, Kante, Musonda, Hazard, Morata

