Norwich City Star With Words of Praise for Rangers New Boy Russell Martin

Norwich City attacking midfielder James Maddison has hailed Rangers’ signing of Russell Martin, with the Englishman insisting that the defender will be missed at Carrow Road.



The Gers, who have been active in the January transfer window, completed the signing of Martin from the Canaries on a loan deal until the end of the season on Tuesday.











Martin initially joined Norwich from Peterborough in November 2009 before making his move permanent in January 2010.



The Scotland international has thus far turned out 308 times for Norwich City, with seven of those coming in the present campaign.





And Maddison, who believes Rangers have made a great signing in Martin, feels the Norwich fans realise the worth of the 32-year-old.

“Great signing for Rangers!” he tweeted, along with posting the news of Rangers snapping up Martin.



“Will be missed at Norwich City very much!



“Top, top captain and friend.



“Hope Norwich City fans realise how brilliant he is and has been to this football club.”



Martin’s former Norwich team-mate Kyle Lafferty, who currently plays for Hearts, also believes Rangers have done a great bit of business in signing Martin, with the striker relishing the prospect of facing the experienced defender in Scotland.



“Great signing for Rangers”, Lafferty tweeted.



“Russell Martin one of the good guys in football and not a bad footballer either.



“Leader and a born winner.



“Excited to play against him.”



It remains to be seen if Martin makes his Rangers debut in their Scottish Cup contest against Fraserburgh on Sunday.

