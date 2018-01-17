Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Father In London For Arsenal Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's father, who is also the player’s agent, is in London to hold talks with Arsenal, it has been claimed.



Arsenal have been heavily linked with signing Aubameyang this month as the Borussia Dortmund striker has emerged as the Gunners’ top choice as Alexis Sanchez’s replacement, with the Chilean reportedly set to join Manchester United and Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving in the opposite direction.











It is claimed that the Gabon international has agreed personal terms with Arsenal, who are prepared to spend €70m to bring him to the Emirates Stadium this month.



And according to German daily Bild, Aubameyang's father is currently in London to meet Arsenal’s hierarchy regarding the 28-year-old’s move to the Premier League club.





It is understood that if Dortmund’s top brass also become involved, the deal could be finalised this week.

Aubameyang has been in superb form in the present campaign, netting 21 goals in 23 appearances in all competitions.



He joined Dortmund from Saint-Etienne in the summer of 2013 and has thus far scored 141 goals in 212 games for the Bundesliga giants.

