06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/01/2018 - 13:53 GMT

This Is What I’d Ask Victor Orta – Former Leeds United Star On His Problem

 




Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan admits he would like to question the club's director of football Victor Orta over the signings made in the summer transfer window.

Orta is responsible for identifying players and bringing them to Elland Road and oversaw a raft of signings for the Whites last summer, as the club reshaped their squad.




He also let players leave, with Rob Green and Chris Wood notable departures.

Whelan is impressed with one of the players brought in by Orta, Spaniard Samu Saiz, but he has serious doubts over whether any of the others are good enough.
 


Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds when speaking about Orta: "[I’d ask] why these particular signings have been brought into the club. Are they for the future?

"Because I don't see many of these signings, bar Saiz, that are good enough.

"That's my problem", he added.

Leeds are only outside the playoff places in the Championship on goal difference, but have faltered in recent games with three defeats in their last four matches in all competitions.

The Whites are next in action at home against Millwall on Saturday and will be without Saiz, who is serving a six-match suspension for spitting at an opposing player.
 