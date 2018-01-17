This Is What I’d Ask Victor Orta – Former Leeds United Star On His Problem

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan admits he would like to question the club's director of football Victor Orta over the signings made in the summer transfer window.



Orta is responsible for identifying players and bringing them to Elland Road and oversaw a raft of signings for the Whites last summer, as the club reshaped their squad.











He also let players leave, with Rob Green and Chris Wood notable departures.



Whelan is impressed with one of the players brought in by Orta, Spaniard Samu Saiz, but he has serious doubts over whether any of the others are good enough.





Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds when speaking about Orta: " [I’d ask] why these particular signings have been brought into the club. Are they for the future?