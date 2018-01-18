Agent Won’t Talk Up Pontus Jansson Replacing Virgil van Dijk at Southampton

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has refused to pour fuel on the fire of talk that Southampton want his client to replace Virgil van Dijk.



Southampton recently sold Van Dijk to Liverpool for a world record fee for a defender of £75m and Jansson, who has been linked with the Saints before, is mooted to be firmly on their radar as a replacement.











The Leeds centre-back has regularly been linked with Premier League clubs since he joined the Elland Road outfit and his agent Martin Dahlin admits that a number of clubs are big fans of his client.



However, Dahlin is not willing to be drawn on claims Southampton are lining up a bid for the 26-year-old and says his client's focus remains on Leeds.





He told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen: "There is great interest in Pontus, but he is fully focused on taking Leeds up to the Premier League.