06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/01/2018 - 14:05 GMT

Andre Ayew Not Keen On Swansea City Return

 




West Ham United winger Andre Ayew is not keen to return to Swansea City, it has been claimed.

The 28-year-old, who joined the Hammers from the Swans in the summer of 2016, has found game time hard to come by in recent weeks under new manager David Moyes.




It is believed that West Ham are open to the idea of selling Ayew in the ongoing transfer window, but want £20m for him.

Swansea have been linked with bringing Ayew back to the Liberty Stadium this month as the Welsh club desperately seek reinforcements to avoid relegation.
 


But according to Sky Sports News HQ, Ayew in not interested in heading back to Swansea, who are currently rock bottom in the Premier League.

The Ghanaian’s wage demands are reportedly also a stumbling block in his possible return to Swansea.

Ayew, whose brother Jordan currently turns out for Swansea, has thus far made 23 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, scoring six times and setting up two more.
 