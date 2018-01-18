Arsenal Target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Could Start Dortmund’s Friday Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could start for Borussia Dortmund on Friday night against Hertha Berlin despite the speculation surrounding his future at the club.



The 28-year-old striker’s future has been under the scanner at Dortmund in recent days as he has been heavily tipped to be on his way out of the club.











Dortmund are reportedly considering selling him this month after becoming tired of disciplinary indiscretions, which led to him being left out of the squad for their last league encounter.



Arsenal are said to be in talks with Dortmund for Aubameyang and are interested in signing him, but it has been claimed BVB coach Peter Stoger has not given up on the Gabon international.





He recently spoke with Aubameyang over his issues and according to German daily Bild, the striker could start the game against Hertha Berlin on Friday night despite all the speculation.

The Dortmund coach is still hopeful of holding on to him and a potential start for the striker against Hertha Berlin could be his signal to the club hierarchy that he wants to keep him.



Hans-Joachim Watzke, the club CEO, recent vented his frustrations about Aubameyang, but it seems the coach still favours the striker staying at the Westfalenstadion.



Arsenal remain keen on signing but it seems Stoger is not yet ready to give up on the striker.

