XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/01/2018 - 15:06 GMT

Arsene Wenger Admits Advanced Stages For Alexis Sanchez-Henrikh Mkhitaryan Swap

 




Arsene Wenger has indicated that Alexis Sanchez is close to completing a move to Manchester United and also confirmed that Henrikh Mkhitaryan is on his way to Arsenal.

Manchester United have already agreed a lucrative four-and-half-year contract and the two clubs are in talks over a straight swap deal that will see Mkhitaryan joining Arsenal.




Mino Raiola recently said that Mkhitaryan’s move to Arsenal is not straight forward, but there are suggestions that the Armenian is also close to agreeing a contract with the Gunners.

And Wenger conceded that despite the risk of talks abruptly ending at any given point, it is likely in the next 24 hours Sanchez will complete his transfer to Manchester United.
 


The Arsenal boss also revealed that Mkhitaryan will be on his way to the Emirates and contrary to popular belief, he is not expecting his wages to be a stumbling block in any agreement.  

Asked about the progress in talks with Manchester United over Sanchez, Wenger said in a press conference: “That’s a story which is well documented in the media, so I have nothing to add.

“Can happen and it cannot happen as well, but it’s in advanced stages.

“If it doesn’t happen then he will play on Saturday.”

Asked whethere he expect Sanchez to join Manchester United in the next 24 hours, he said: “I have been involved in transfers for 30 years and it’s likely to happen but these things can break down. That’s the way the transfer market is. These things are never guaranteed.”

On whether Mkhitaryan will be joining Arsenal as part of the deal, he said: “Yes that is my understanding. I like the player.

“No, the wages will not be a problem.”

The deals need to be pushed over the line before Friday afternoon for the players to represent their new clubs this weekend.
 