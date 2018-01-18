Arsene Wenger Admits Advanced Stages For Alexis Sanchez-Henrikh Mkhitaryan Swap

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger has indicated that Alexis Sanchez is close to completing a move to Manchester United and also confirmed that Henrikh Mkhitaryan is on his way to Arsenal.



Manchester United have already agreed a lucrative four-and-half-year contract and the two clubs are in talks over a straight swap deal that will see Mkhitaryan joining Arsenal.











Mino Raiola recently said that Mkhitaryan’s move to Arsenal is not straight forward, but there are suggestions that the Armenian is also close to agreeing a contract with the Gunners.



And Wenger conceded that despite the risk of talks abruptly ending at any given point, it is likely in the next 24 hours Sanchez will complete his transfer to Manchester United.





The Arsenal boss also revealed that Mkhitaryan will be on his way to the Emirates and contrary to popular belief, he is not expecting his wages to be a stumbling block in any agreement.

Asked about the progress in talks with Manchester United over Sanchez, Wenger said in a press conference: “That’s a story which is well documented in the media, so I have nothing to add.



“Can happen and it cannot happen as well, but it’s in advanced stages.



“If it doesn’t happen then he will play on Saturday.”



Asked whethere he expect Sanchez to join Manchester United in the next 24 hours, he said: “I have been involved in transfers for 30 years and it’s likely to happen but these things can break down. That’s the way the transfer market is. These things are never guaranteed.”



On whether Mkhitaryan will be joining Arsenal as part of the deal, he said: “Yes that is my understanding. I like the player.



“No, the wages will not be a problem.”



The deals need to be pushed over the line before Friday afternoon for the players to represent their new clubs this weekend.

