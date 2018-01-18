Arsene Wenger Has Enough To Worry About – Dortmund Deal-Maker On Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says Arsene Wenger has enough on his plate with his own players' performances rather than talking about his interest in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



The 28-year-old striker has been linked with a move away from Dortmund following his recent displinary issues and there are suggestions that they could sell if they receive a fee worth €70m.











The Arsenal boss was quizzed about the club’s interest in the Gabon international and the Frenchman indicated, without saying it explicitly, that the Gunners are trying to sign Aubameyang.



Zorc insisted that Arsenal have not contacted Dortmund for the striker and is not too pleased that the Frenchman decided to speak openly about Aubameyang.





The Dortmund deal-maker stressed Wenger has enough reasons to worry about his own squad, without the need to talk about players from other clubs.

Zorc said in a press conference when asked about Wenger’s comments about Aubameyang: “We find it disrespectful to talk about players from other clubs.



“There is no contact!



“We assume Arsene Wenger has enough on his plate with regards to the performance of his own players!”



Aubameyang could feature for Dortmund against Hertha Berlin on Friday night despite the speculation surrounding his future at the club.

