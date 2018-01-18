Bayer Leverkusen General Manager Bullish Over Liverpool Target Julian Brandt

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayer Leverkusen general manager Julian Boldt is hopeful that the club can convince Liverpool linked Julian Brandt to continue at the BayArena.



The 21-year-old winger is considered one of the bright young talents of German football and his performances in the Bundesliga have led to interest from bigger clubs.











The German has a contract until the end of next season with Leverkusen and his suitors could trigger a €12.5m release clause in the summer in order to snare him away from the Bundesliga outfit.



Liverpool and AC Milan have been keeping tabs on him and even Bayern Munich have their eyes on the winger, but Leverkusen remain hopeful of keeping hold of Brandt.





General manager Boldt refused to go into any details but stressed that Leverkusen are confident that they can convince many of their players that the club are moving forward.

Asked if Leverkusen are planning to offer a new contract to Brandt or remove the release clause, Boldt told German daily Bild: “Of course we can very well imagine that Julian will continue to play for us.



“But I won’t go into the details with Brandt [at the moment].



“Basically, we are optimistic that after a difficult year we will show many players the kind of perspective we can offer to them.”



Brandt, who has already earned 13 caps for Germany, has scored four goals and has three assists in 18 league appearances this season.

