Chelsea Indicate Transfer Fee On Offer To Secure Liverpool and Newcastle Linked Emerson Palmieri

Chelsea are prepared to offer €20m to Roma for Liverpool and Newcastle United target Emerson Palmieri, it has been claimed.



The left-back has recently returned to action after recovering from a serious knee injury, but he has struggled to hold onto his place in the Giallorossi team this season.











Roma are ready to cash in on Emerson in the winter transfer window, with the defender attracting interest from the Premier League.



Besides Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle, Italian champions Juventus have also been credited with showing interest in Emerson.





The Blues, who made an enquiry about his availability in this month's transfer window, are in search of a left wing-back to provide cover for Marcos Alonso.

And according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, although Chelsea are yet to lodge any official bid for Emerson, they have indirectly let it be known that are willing to spend €20m for the former Santos man.



Chelsea, who have also been linked with making a move for Juventus’ Alex Sandro, believe Emerson would prove to be a much cheaper alternative.



Interestingly, the Bianconeri identified Emerson as a possible replacement for Sandro.



It remains to be seen if Liverpool and Newcastle step up their chase for Emerson after learning about Chelsea’s increased interest in him.

