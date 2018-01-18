Clubs Are Talking – Agent of Liverpool Target Emerson Palmieri As Chelsea Enter Race

Follow @insidefutbol





Emerson Palmieri’s representative has indicated that Chelsea have the edge in the race for the Roma full-back, who is also wanted at Liverpool and Newcastle United.



The left-back’s future has been under the scanner over recent months with Liverpool believed to be keeping tabs on him and his fitness since last summer.











Newcastle have also reportedly shown an interest in Emerson, but the transfer saga has picked up pace since Chelsea entered the race and it seems the Blues have taken significant steps towards signing him.



The Premier League champions are reportedly prepared to pay €20m for the 23-year-old and Fernando Garcia of Elenko Sports, the agency that represents Emerson, revealed that Chelsea are in talks with Roma.





And he indicated that Emerson would love to get the opportunity to play under Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.

Asked if the defender is close to joining Chelsea, Garcia told Italian outlet Calciomercato.com: “There is still nothing certain, we are in the period of discussions and evaluations.



“Of course yes [Chelsea are interested], absolutely.



"Now the two clubs are talking, we’ll see if they are successful.”



Probed on if playing under Conte is an attraction for Emerson, he said: “Obviously yes, it would be a dream.



“Conte is a top coach, one of the best and most successful coaches in the world.”



Conte has been keen to add to his squad in January and it seems Chelsea are closing in on a defensive signature.

