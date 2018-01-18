XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/01/2018 - 21:56 GMT

Crystal Palace Set For Second Time Lucky With Benfica Star

 




Benfica have agreed to loan Erdal Rakip to Crystal Palace, meaning it is second time lucky for the Premier League side.

Roy Hodgson is keen to make additions during the current transfer window as he looks to make sure the Eagles do not slip back down towards the drop zone.




And Palace have moved to sign midfielder Rakip on loan from Benfica, with the Portuguese side happy to reach an agreement.

According to Portuguese outlet Maisfutebol, Crystal Palace wanted Rakip when he left Swedish side Malmo at the end of his contract, but were beaten to the punch by Benfica earlier this month.
 


Now the Swede is heading to Selhurst Park to bolster Hodgson's options in the middle of the park.

Rakip, 21, will be looking to clock up regular football during his time at Palace as he bids to kick on with his development.

He came through the youth ranks at Malmo and helped the Swedish side win four Allvenskan titles.
 