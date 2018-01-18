XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/01/2018 - 12:05 GMT

Jose Mourinho Set For Disappointment As Potential Bargain Prefers Ligue 1 Heavyweights

 




Manchester United are interested in signing Lassana Diarra on a free transfer this month, but the midfielder is expected to prefer a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Jose Mourinho is expected to complete the signature of Alexis Sanchez in the next few days, but reinforcing the Manchester United midfield is believed to be a key target for the Portuguese.




And according to French daily Le Parisien, the Manchester United manager has been keen to sign his former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder Diarra in this month’s transfer window.

Mourinho enjoyed working with the midfielder previously and with him being available on a free transfer, the Manchester United manager is keen to add the veteran Frenchman to his squad.
 


Diarra was in England last week, presumably for talks with Manchester United, but it seems Mourinho will miss out on securing him on a free transfer this month.  

The midfielder has been in talks with PSG as well and it has been claimed that he prefers a move to the Parisians rather than accepting any other offer from other suitors.

Inter Milan are also keen on signing him, but the 32-year-old has his eyes set on a move to the French capital.

The Frenchman, who has 34 caps to his name for France, left Al-Jazira last month.
 