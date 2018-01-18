Jose Mourinho Set For Disappointment As Potential Bargain Prefers Ligue 1 Heavyweights

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are interested in signing Lassana Diarra on a free transfer this month, but the midfielder is expected to prefer a move to Paris Saint-Germain.



Jose Mourinho is expected to complete the signature of Alexis Sanchez in the next few days, but reinforcing the Manchester United midfield is believed to be a key target for the Portuguese.











And according to French daily Le Parisien, the Manchester United manager has been keen to sign his former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder Diarra in this month’s transfer window.



Mourinho enjoyed working with the midfielder previously and with him being available on a free transfer, the Manchester United manager is keen to add the veteran Frenchman to his squad.





Diarra was in England last week, presumably for talks with Manchester United, but it seems Mourinho will miss out on securing him on a free transfer this month.

The midfielder has been in talks with PSG as well and it has been claimed that he prefers a move to the Parisians rather than accepting any other offer from other suitors.



Inter Milan are also keen on signing him, but the 32-year-old has his eyes set on a move to the French capital.



The Frenchman, who has 34 caps to his name for France, left Al-Jazira last month.

