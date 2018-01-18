La Liga Club Set To Offer Tottenham Hotspur Target New Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Betis are preparing to offer a new contract to Barcelona, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur midfield target Fabian Ruiz in order to raise his release clause.



A product of the Betis academy, the 21-year-old midfielder has emerged on the radar of Barcelona and Real Madrid, the two biggest forces in Spanish football.











He has a contract until 2020, but the club are more worried about the €15m release clause and according to Spanish sports daily AS, they are preparing to offer him fresh terms.



The Spanish outfit are keen to offer him a significant pay rise in line with his performances and more importantly the purpose of the new contract is to increase the figure of the buyout clause.





It has been claimed that the new release clause in the potential new contract will be around the €40m mark.

The figure is still low for a club of Real Madrid and Barcelona’s stature and Ruiz has also generated interest from the Premier League’s Tottenham and Serie A’s Roma.



However, what could work in Betis’ favour is that the player appears unwilling to leave the club and is believed to be keen to continue his development with them.



Ruiz has also represented Spain’s Under-21 side and has been tipped to make his senior debut soon.

