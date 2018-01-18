Leeds United Are On Sky Quite A Lot – Whites New Boy Adam Forshaw On No-Brainer

Leeds United new boy Adam Forshaw has insisted that joining a club of the Whites' size was a no-brainer of a decision and pointed to the amount of times the club are shown live on Sky as evidence of their importance.
Midfielder Forshaw has linked up with the Whites from fellow Championship club Middlesbrough, with Leeds paying an initial £3m to take him to Elland Road; the final fee could hit £4.5m if all the add-ons are activated.
The former Everton youngster was wanted by Cardiff City, but says that joining Leeds was an easy decision for him to make and he knows the fan following is superb, both at Elland Road and at away games.
"I’m made up, as soon as I knew Leeds were interested I wanted to come here", he told LUTV.
"With the size of the club, the history, everything just felt right and I can’t wait to get going", Forshaw continued, before admitting he did have other options.
"I had one or two other opportunities, but as soon as I knew the interest was there from Leeds it was a no brainer and it really excites me.
"This is one of the biggest clubs in the country, the fan base speaks for itself, whenever they go away from home they fill it every time and that can only spur the lads on.
"Leeds are on Sky quite a lot, when we played them at Elland Road, they were by far the best team on the day and won the game 2-1, so I have seen a little bit of them, they have really good technical players."
Leeds have handed Forshaw the number 4 shirt and he has signed a contract with the club running until the summer of 2022.