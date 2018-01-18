Leeds United Are On Sky Quite A Lot – Whites New Boy Adam Forshaw On No-Brainer

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United new boy Adam Forshaw has insisted that joining a club of the Whites' size was a no-brainer of a decision and pointed to the amount of times the club are shown live on Sky as evidence of their importance.



Midfielder Forshaw has linked up with the Whites from fellow Championship club Middlesbrough, with Leeds paying an initial £3m to take him to Elland Road; the final fee could hit £4.5m if all the add-ons are activated.











The former Everton youngster was wanted by Cardiff City, but says that joining Leeds was an easy decision for him to make and he knows the fan following is superb, both at Elland Road and at away games.



" I’m made up, as soon as I knew Leeds were interested I wanted to come here", he told LUTV.





" With the size of the club, the history, everything just felt right and I can’t wait to get going", Forshaw continued, before admitting he did have other options.