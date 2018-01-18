XRegister
18/01/2018 - 20:50 GMT

Leeds United Scout Keeps Coming But No Whites Contact Yet – League One Club’s Chairman

 




Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony insists he has had no contact from Leeds United this week despite the Whites continuing to send a scout to his club's games.

Leeds continue to be linked with two Peterborough players in the shape of Jack Marriott and Marcus Maddison, and Posh snapping up George Cooper from Crewe Alexandra has been seen as a signal that one of the two is on his way out soon.




But if Leeds do intend to move for either Marriott or Maddison this month then they have not made their approach yet.

MacAnthony insists that he has had no contact with the Yorkshire giants, who do keep sending a scout to take in Peterborough's games.
 


"No buddy [no contact with Leeds this week], but I'll say hi to their scout on Saturday again. No idea why he keeps coming", MacAnthony wrote on Twitter when asked if the Whites have been in touch this week.

Leeds have just snapped up Adam Forshaw from Middlesbrough for an initial £3m and it is unclear whether the Whites are prepared to make the level of outlay which would be needed to tempt MacAnthony to sell either Marriott or Maddison.

Peterborough are currently ninth in the League One standings and three points off the playoff spots.
 