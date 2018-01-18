Liverpool Set Key Condition For Daniel Sturridge Loan Departure

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are keen to include an obligatory purchase option in any loan agreement for Daniel Sturridge, who is also being followed by Sevilla this month.



Sturridge has been a bit part player under Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are ready to offload the striker in the winter window, with Inter Milan mulling signing him.











Inter are considering signing him on loan with an option to buy, but according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, the Merseyside giants have other plans regarding Sturridge’s sale.



Liverpool want guaranteed income from the striker’s departure from the club and it has been claimed that the Reds are currently considering loaning him out only if there is an obligatory purchase option included in the agreement.





Sturridge is prepared to leave Liverpool in January and could depart England if he gets an opportunity to play regular football at a club in Europe.

Inter are not the only continental club chasing the England international as it is understood Sevilla are also considering signing the striker from Liverpool in the winter window.



The Spanish club have also been keeping tabs on Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi, but it seems Sturridge also features on their shortlist of attacking targets.

