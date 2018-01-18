Lyon Have Agreement In Principle For Everton and Bournemouth Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon are close to snapping up Everton and Bournemouth target Martin Terrier, it has been claimed.



The Lille winger, who is currently on a season-long loan deal at Strasbourg, has thus far made 14 Ligue 1 appearances this season, scoring three goals and registering two assists.











The Premier League duo of Everton and Bournemouth have been linked with making a move for Terrier in the ongoing transfer window.



But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Lille and Lyon reached an agreement in principle regarding Terrier on Wednesday night.





It is believed that Lyon will have to pay €15m for the 20-year-old, who is expected to sign a four-and-a-half-year deal with Les Gones.

However, Terrier will not turn out for Lyon in the present campaign as the youngster will remain at Strasbourg until the end of the season.



The France Under-21 international is a product of Lille’s youth system and made his first team debut for the club in October 2016.



Terrier had been previously linked with Everton and Bournemouth’s Premier League rivals West Ham United.

