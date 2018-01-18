XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/01/2018 - 13:45 GMT

Lyon Have Agreement In Principle For Everton and Bournemouth Target

 




Lyon are close to snapping up Everton and Bournemouth target Martin Terrier, it has been claimed.

The Lille winger, who is currently on a season-long loan deal at Strasbourg, has thus far made 14 Ligue 1 appearances this season, scoring three goals and registering two assists.




The Premier League duo of Everton and Bournemouth have been linked with making a move for Terrier in the ongoing transfer window.

But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Lille and Lyon reached an agreement in principle regarding Terrier on Wednesday night.
 


It is believed that Lyon will have to pay €15m for the 20-year-old, who is expected to sign a four-and-a-half-year deal with Les Gones.

However, Terrier will not turn out for Lyon in the present campaign as the youngster will remain at Strasbourg until the end of the season.

The France Under-21 international is a product of Lille’s youth system and made his first team debut for the club in October 2016.

Terrier had been previously linked with Everton and Bournemouth’s Premier League rivals West Ham United.
 