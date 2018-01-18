Napoli Show Interest In West Ham And Watford Linked Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United and Watford linked midfielder Antonin Barak is also on the radar of Napoli, it has been claimed.



The Czech international has been in sublime form since joining Udinese from Sparta Prague for €3m last summer.











Barak has thus far made 17 Serie A appearances in the present campaign, scoring seven times and setting up two goals.



His impressive performances have attracted the interest of West Ham and Watford, who are closely tracking him.





And according to Italian daily Il Mattino, Napoli have also entered the chase for the 23-year-old, who has seven caps and five goals for Czech Republic to his name.

It seems Barak is not short of followers as Inter and Juventus have also been credited with showing interest in him.



It remains to be seen if West Ham and Watford step up their chase for Barak after learning about Napoli’s interest in the Udinese man.

