XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/01/2018 - 12:23 GMT

Napoli Show Interest In West Ham And Watford Linked Midfielder

 




West Ham United and Watford linked midfielder Antonin Barak is also on the radar of Napoli, it has been claimed.

The Czech international has been in sublime form since joining Udinese from Sparta Prague for €3m last summer.




Barak has thus far made 17 Serie A appearances in the present campaign, scoring seven times and setting up two goals.

His impressive performances have attracted the interest of West Ham and Watford, who are closely tracking him.
 


And according to Italian daily Il Mattino, Napoli have also entered the chase for the 23-year-old, who has seven caps and five goals for Czech Republic to his name.

It seems Barak is not short of followers as Inter and Juventus have also been credited with showing interest in him.

It remains to be seen if West Ham and Watford step up their chase for Barak after learning about Napoli’s interest in the Udinese man.
 