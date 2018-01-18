XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/01/2018 - 14:30 GMT

Rafael Benitez Picks Up Phone To Help Newcastle United’s Goalkeeper Bid

 




Rafael Benitez has personally been in touch with Sparta Prague coach Andrea Stramaccioni to help Newcastle United in their pursuit of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper has emerged as a target for Newcastle in this month’s transfer window, but Sparta Prague have already rejected a loan offer from the Magpies.




But the Premier League outfit have not given up hope of signing the Slovakian shot-stopper and it has been claimed that they are set to make a fresh offer to sign Dubravka.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Benitez has personally been in touch with Sparta Prague coach Stramaccioni in order to convince him to let the goalkeeper leave.
 


Newcastle are also preaparing to make an offer to sign him on a permanent contract, which is a marked shift from their last approach to get the goalkeeper on a loan deal.  

The Magpies are claimed to be ready to put an offer of €6m on Sparta Prague’s table to take Dubravka to St. James’ Park in this month’s transfer window.

Benitez has been left frustrated by Newcastle’s lethargic approach in the transfer windows and has been clear that he needs fresh faces to help his side's bid to survive in the Premier League this season.

It remains to be see whether Newcastle back their manager in order to land the Slovak goalkeeper this month.
 