So Important – Tottenham Hotspur Star Hails Warm Weather Training Camp

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has stressed the importance of his side's recent warm weather training camp in Barcelona, which he believes was a good experience before returning to north London.



The Lilywhites flew out to Spain for a mid-season training camp after the win against Everton last Saturday; it was the club's third straight visit to the country and Lloris and his team-mates were pleased with the trip.











Giving his reaction on the experience that they had in Spain, the skipper said that it not only helped them develop their chemistry, but it was also helpful in making them understand the newcomers well and develop a strong bond with them.



“Like the last few years, it was a good experience for the togetherness in the group”, Lloris told his club's official website.





“To see different things, to do different things together is so important. At the same time you stay together and that’s good too.

“It’s an opportunity to know the new players better who arrived last summer because you share 24 hours with them.



"Like the last few seasons it’s a very good experience and now we start again to work.”



However, now that they have returned the focus is back on the job at hand, with Mauricio Pochettino's side scheduled to take on Southampton in a league match on Sunday.



And Lloris insists that they will prepare for the match normally like they usually do.



“Now we will be back to our routine and we will prepare for the next game as well as possible like we normally do.”

