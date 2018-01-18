Sources Tell Me New Deal Close – Arsenal Legend On Man Utd Target Mesut Ozil

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal legend Alan Smith says he has been told Mesut Ozil is close to signing a new contract with the Gunners.



Ozil's contract with Arsenal expires in the summer and he has so far resisted penning an extension, amid talk that Jose Mourinho wants him at Manchester United in the summer.











But it appears Arsenal have not given up hope of keeping the Germany international and former Gunners striker Smith says he has heard they are close to an agreement.



" My sources tell me he’s quite close to signing a new contract", Smith told Sky Sports News HQ.





" It sounds like negotiations are going on behind the scenes and he will sign", he added.