06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/01/2018 - 16:54 GMT

Sources Tell Me New Deal Close – Arsenal Legend On Man Utd Target Mesut Ozil

 




Arsenal legend Alan Smith says he has been told Mesut Ozil is close to signing a new contract with the Gunners.

Ozil's contract with Arsenal expires in the summer and he has so far resisted penning an extension, amid talk that Jose Mourinho wants him at Manchester United in the summer.




But it appears Arsenal have not given up hope of keeping the Germany international and former Gunners striker Smith says he has heard they are close to an agreement.

"My sources tell me he’s quite close to signing a new contract", Smith told Sky Sports News HQ.
 


"It sounds like negotiations are going on behind the scenes and he will sign", he added.

Keeping Ozil would be a big boost for Arsenal, who are on the verge of seeing Alexis Sanchez depart for Manchester United in the coming days.

The Gunners snapped Ozil up from Real Madrid in a big money move in 2013, however Arsene Wenger's men have not competed for the Premier League or the Champions League during his time at the Emirates Stadium, despite fan expectations the midfielder could help the side do so.
 