Tottenham Hotspur Target Fabian Ruiz On Roma Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma have entered the race for Tottenham Hotspur target Fabian Ruiz, it has been claimed.



The Real Betis midfielder is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in Spain, with the youngster having thus far made 16 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, scoring twice and providing as many assists.











Besides Spurs, Manchester United and Leicester City have also been credited with showing interest in the 21-year-old, who has a release clause of €15m in his present contract with Real Betis.



And according to La Roma 24, Roma have also been linked with making a move for Ruiz.





Roma deal-maker Monchi knows Ruiz well and could look to take him to Italy.

The Spain Under-21 international, whose present contract with Real Betis runs until the summer of 2020, is a product of the club’s youth system.



Ruiz spent the second half of the 2016/17 campaign on loan at Elche, but could not help the club from being relegated from the Segunda Division.



With Ruiz not having any dearth of suitors, it remains to be seen if he stays at Real Betis beyond January.

