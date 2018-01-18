XRegister
06 October 2016

18/01/2018 - 12:40 GMT

Very Surprised Rangers Didn’t Go For Steven Naismith – Kris Commons

 




Kris Commons has revealed that he is “very surprised” about Rangers not going for Steven Naismith.

The Norwich City forward, who has struggled for game time in the present campaign, is set to join Hearts on loan; he is expected to have his medical today.




But it is believed that Naismith would have considered a second spell at Ibrox, having previously turned out for Rangers between 2007 and 2012.

And Commons, who feels Hearts signing Naismith is a big statement of intent for the Tynecastle outfit, explained that he is bemused as to why Rangers did not consider signing the 31-year-old.
 


"I thought it was an ideal partnership if he could have got to Rangers", Commons told BBC Scotland's Sportsound.

"But the fact that Hearts have got him, it is a great sign of intent.

"I am very surprised that Rangers didn't go for him.

"At the moment, Kenny Miller's not fit, Alfredo Morelos – I've seen him play very hot and cold.

"[Jason] Cummings coming into the squad, he scores the kind of goals Morelos doesn't, but Naismith is not just a scorer of goals but a creator of them and is a figure who other players will look up to."

Rangers have thus far signed four players in the January transfer window, with striker Cummings being one of them.

However, Commons is of the opinion that Rangers not going for Naismith is still a huge miss for the Gers.

"It is a massive coup”, he continued.

"I think it is a huge miss from Rangers – a quality player, an experienced player.

"His weekly wage is astronomical down at Norwich – Premier League wages by all accounts – but what are Hearts actually playing towards this and his weekly wage?

"It shows that Rangers did not have any intent in the end to go there.

“They have probably just gone with Cummings and thought 'we've got enough up there'."

During his time at Rangers, Naismith made 132 appearances in all competitions for the Scottish giants, scoring 33 times and providing 30 assists.
 