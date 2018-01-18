XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/01/2018 - 13:53 GMT

West Ham Receive Midfield Target Boost As Asking Price Reduced

 




Anderlecht are prepared to accept a much lower fee than previously anticipated for West Ham midfield target Leander Dendoncker, it has been claimed.

The Belgian midfielder’s future at Anderlecht has been under the scanner since last summer, when he was linked with a move to England with Manchester United.




There has been renewed interest in Dendoncker during the January transfer window and West Ham have identified him as their top target for this month and are keen to sign him.

They have already initiated contact with the player’s representatives and Anderlecht and are interested in negotiating a fee for Dendoncker for a move to London this month.
 


And according to Belgian daily L'Avenir, the Belgian giants have reduced their financial demands and could accept a transfer fee around the €15m mark for Dendoncker in January.  

Their demands were much higher in the summer, but it has been claimed that Anderlecht are prepared to do business for the midfielder this month for a reduced price.

Anderlecht coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck has advised the player to wait for the bigger clubs to come calling in the summer.

But the midfielder is believed to be eyeing a transfer by the end of the month.
 