X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/01/2018 - 20:02 GMT

Wolves Linked Jurgen Locadia Set To Join Brighton

 




Brighton are set to complete the signing of PSV Eindhoven striker Jurgen Locadia on a deal which will see the Dutch giants net €16m.

Locadia came close to joining Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer and the Championship leaders have continued to be linked with him.




But the 24-year-old will not be joining Wolves as he is on his way to the Premier League with Chris Hughton's Brighton side.

According to Dutch daily the EIndhovens Dagblad, Locadia will cost the Seagulls a fee of €16m to add to their ranks.
 


He will have his Brighton medical on Friday, despite currently being injured with a muscle tear; it is not expected to stop the transfer.

The striker, who can also play on the flanks, has been in fine form for PSV Eindhoven in the current campaign and has scored nine times in this season's Eredivisie, along with providing six assists for his team-mates.

Locadia is under contract with PSV Eindhoven until the summer of 2020, but will now be looking to kick on with his career in England.

He will join a Brighton side sitting in 16th spot in the Premier League and three points above the drop zone.
 