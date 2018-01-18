Wolves Linked Jurgen Locadia Set To Join Brighton

Follow @insidefutbol





Brighton are set to complete the signing of PSV Eindhoven striker Jurgen Locadia on a deal which will see the Dutch giants net €16m.



Locadia came close to joining Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer and the Championship leaders have continued to be linked with him.











But the 24-year-old will not be joining Wolves as he is on his way to the Premier League with Chris Hughton's Brighton side.



According to Dutch daily the EIndhovens Dagblad, Locadia will cost the Seagulls a fee of €16m to add to their ranks.





He will have his Brighton medical on Friday, despite currently being injured with a muscle tear; it is not expected to stop the transfer .