XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/01/2018 - 16:34 GMT

Benfica Not Ruling Out Selling Wonderkid As Manchester United and Europe’s Elite Circle

 




Benfica have not ruled out selling Manchester United wing target Umaro Embalo, who has been tempted by offers from big clubs.

The 16-year-old winger’s future at Benfica has been subject to speculation since last summer, when the club rejected an offer from Manchester United for the youngster.




Benfica also recently rejected a bid from Real Madrid and he has also been on the radar of Barcelona and Inter Milan, with RB Leipzig also believed to be interested in signing him.

The Bundesliga outfit recently slapped in a bid worth €13m for the youngster, but the offer is not believed to be good enough to convince Benfica to let the player leave.
 


However, the winger has been tempted by the contracts on offer from the bigger clubs and according to Portuguese daily Diario de Noticias, Benfica have not ruled out his departure from the club.  

The Portuguese giants are aware that with more and more clubs entering into to the chase for Embalo, it is going to become increasingly difficult to hold on to the young winger.

However, it is still unclear at what price Benfica will finally agree to let the Portugal Under-17 captain leave the club.

Embalo has a contract until 2019 with Benfica.
 