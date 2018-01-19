Benfica Not Ruling Out Selling Wonderkid As Manchester United and Europe’s Elite Circle

Follow @insidefutbol





Benfica have not ruled out selling Manchester United wing target Umaro Embalo, who has been tempted by offers from big clubs.



The 16-year-old winger’s future at Benfica has been subject to speculation since last summer, when the club rejected an offer from Manchester United for the youngster.











Benfica also recently rejected a bid from Real Madrid and he has also been on the radar of Barcelona and Inter Milan, with RB Leipzig also believed to be interested in signing him.



The Bundesliga outfit recently slapped in a bid worth €13m for the youngster, but the offer is not believed to be good enough to convince Benfica to let the player leave.





However, the winger has been tempted by the contracts on offer from the bigger clubs and according to Portuguese daily Diario de Noticias, Benfica have not ruled out his departure from the club.

The Portuguese giants are aware that with more and more clubs entering into to the chase for Embalo, it is going to become increasingly difficult to hold on to the young winger.



However, it is still unclear at what price Benfica will finally agree to let the Portugal Under-17 captain leave the club.



Embalo has a contract until 2019 with Benfica.

