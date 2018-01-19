Bring This – Rangers Boss Issues Message Amid Leeds United’s Josh Windass Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Graeme Murty has warned clubs looking to sign Gers stars that they will need to bring a big cheque book to any talks, amid Preston North End and Leeds United being keen on Josh Windass.



Preston have put in an offer for Windass, which has been rejected, while Leeds have also been strongly linked with wanting to sign the former Accrington Stanley star this month.











Murty was asked at a press conference about Windass given links with Preston and Leeds, and replied: " We had one offer, from Preston, that was turned down .



" That's it so far."





The Gers boss was then pressed on what his message is to clubs who want to sign Ibrox stars.