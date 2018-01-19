Bring This – Rangers Boss Issues Message Amid Leeds United’s Josh Windass Interest

Rangers boss Graeme Murty has warned clubs looking to sign Gers stars that they will need to bring a big cheque book to any talks, amid Preston North End and Leeds United being keen on Josh Windass.
Preston have put in an offer for Windass, which has been rejected, while Leeds have also been strongly linked with wanting to sign the former Accrington Stanley star this month.
Murty was asked at a press conference about Windass given links with Preston and Leeds, and replied: "We had one offer, from Preston, that was turned down.
"That's it so far."
The Gers boss was then pressed on what his message is to clubs who want to sign Ibrox stars.
And Murty shot back: "Bring a big cheque book."
Rangers are expected to trim their squad towards the end of the window after making four signings this month and looking to do further business in terms of incomings.
Murty now has six centre-backs at his disposal, competing for just two starting places.
Rangers return to domestic action this weekend when they take on minnows Fraserburgh in the Scottish Cup.