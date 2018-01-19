Daniel Sturridge Scores Goals – Serie A Forward Backs Striker Amid Roma and Inter Links

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan forward Fabio Borini has heaped praise on Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, who has been linked with a move to Italy to join either AS Roma or Inter Milan.



The England striker has found life difficult at Anfield in recent years, suffering multiple injuries and failing to start regularly under Jurgen Klopp.











The former Manchester City striker, who is currently out of action with another injury, has managed 14 appearances for the Reds thus far, scoring three goals and has set up three more for his team-mates.



As a result Sturridge has been linked with a move away from the club, with both a loan deal and a permanent deal being discussed.





And in the event of a move going through, former Liverpool striker Borini insists that Sturridge has all the qualities to flourish in Italy.

The 26-year-old insists that Sturridge has a great technique and has the knack of finding the back of the net.



Borini took time to speak about both Sturridge and Philippe Coutinho, who left Liverpool for Barcelona for a record deal, stating that both have the techniques to be successful away from England.



"Sturridge, on the other hand [besides Coutinho], knows how to score and has great technique", Borini told Italian daily Gazzetta delo Sport.

