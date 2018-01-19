XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/01/2018 - 17:32 GMT

Daniel Sturridge Scores Goals – Serie A Forward Backs Striker Amid Roma and Inter Links

 




AC Milan forward Fabio Borini has heaped praise on Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, who has been linked with a move to Italy to join either AS Roma or Inter Milan.

The England striker has found life difficult at Anfield in recent years, suffering multiple injuries and failing to start regularly under Jurgen Klopp.




The former Manchester City striker, who is currently out of action with another injury, has managed 14 appearances for the Reds thus far, scoring three goals and has set up three more for his team-mates.

As a result Sturridge has been linked with a move away from the club, with both a loan deal and a permanent deal being discussed.
 


And in the event of a move going through, former Liverpool striker Borini insists that Sturridge has all the qualities to flourish in Italy.  

The 26-year-old insists that Sturridge has a great technique and has the knack of finding the back of the net.

Borini took time to speak about both Sturridge and Philippe Coutinho, who left Liverpool for Barcelona for a record deal, stating that both have the techniques to be successful away from England.

"Sturridge, on the other hand [besides Coutinho], knows how to score and has great technique", Borini told Italian daily Gazzetta delo Sport
 