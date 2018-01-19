XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/01/2018 - 16:07 GMT

I Want To Play For West Ham – Hammers Youngster Outlines Aims

 




West Ham starlet Josh Cullen has admitted his desire to add to his first team appearances after impressing in both matches against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.

The 21-year-old has just returned from a loan spell at Bolton Wanderers, along with another team-mate Reece Burke, who was the match winner for the Hammers in Tuesday's match against the League One side.




Cullen has been honing his skills on loan spells, initially at Bradford City and then at Bolton Wanderers, where he has enjoyed plenty of first team action and has impressed with his performances.

However, now that he has returned and has already notched up two appearances, both in the FA Cup, Cullen hopes that he can make his mark in the Premier League as well and go on to establish himself as a first team regular.
 


“Pushing on in the Premier League is the aim”, Cullen revealed while speaking to his club's official website.  

“It’s great to be back – I want to play for West Ham and going out on loan is about improving and developing to get that chance to play for West Ham.

“I’m delighted to get two appearances under my belt, two starts, and it’s great to have that faith shown in me. I want to push on from here.”

West Ham's next game will be against Bournemouth on Saturday, with the youngster now hoping that he can attract manager David Moyes' attention to make it to the playing eleven.
 