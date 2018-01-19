I Want To Play For West Ham – Hammers Youngster Outlines Aims

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham starlet Josh Cullen has admitted his desire to add to his first team appearances after impressing in both matches against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.



The 21-year-old has just returned from a loan spell at Bolton Wanderers, along with another team-mate Reece Burke, who was the match winner for the Hammers in Tuesday's match against the League One side.











Cullen has been honing his skills on loan spells, initially at Bradford City and then at Bolton Wanderers, where he has enjoyed plenty of first team action and has impressed with his performances.



However, now that he has returned and has already notched up two appearances, both in the FA Cup, Cullen hopes that he can make his mark in the Premier League as well and go on to establish himself as a first team regular.





“Pushing on in the Premier League is the aim”, Cullen revealed while speaking to his club's official website.

“It’s great to be back – I want to play for West Ham and going out on loan is about improving and developing to get that chance to play for West Ham.



“I’m delighted to get two appearances under my belt, two starts, and it’s great to have that faith shown in me. I want to push on from here.”



West Ham's next game will be against Bournemouth on Saturday, with the youngster now hoping that he can attract manager David Moyes' attention to make it to the playing eleven.

