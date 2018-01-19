I Want To Set Records Like Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur Forward Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son insists that he wants more from himself and is trying to do what he sees Harry Kane doing on the pitch.



The South Korean has been in amazing form for the Londoners this season, with his opener against Everton last weekend being his eleventh of the season, besides the six assists he has already provided.











While asked by his club's official website whether he believed that it is the best spell in his career, the 25-year-old said that he hopes to improve even more and become a top player, matching the standards of star striker Kane.



“I don't know [if I am playing the best football of my career at the moment]…I hope it gets better than now. I just want to try. I don't want to think about it too much. I want to enjoy this moment", Son said.





“Of course, I want more, like Harry Kane. He beats every record and I want to beat every record as well. I want to try to be a top player."

There was also praise in the forward's words for his team-mates, whose support he insists has been instrumental in helping him reach the levels he has done.



“I enjoy playing for Spurs and trying to help my team-mates and show performances for the fans, without their support or my team-mates, nothing is happening.”



Son has already set a new record, surpassing his countryman Park Ji-Sung to become South Korea's highest scorer in the Premier League.

