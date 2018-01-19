XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/01/2018 - 15:13 GMT

Leeds United New Boy Can’t Wait To Play In Front of “Phenomenal” Whites Fans

 




New Leeds United signing Adam Forshaw has explained that he cannot wait to play in front of the Whites faithful, who he labelled “phenomenal”.

The Yorkshire giants on Thursday announced the signing of the midfielder from Middlesbrough on a four-and-a-half-year deal for £4.5m.




Forshaw, who clocked 721 minutes over 14 appearances in all competitions for Middlesbrough this season, will miss Leeds' clash against Millwall on Saturday with a minor injury.

And the 26-year-old insisted that he is relishing the prospect of playing in front of the “phenomenal” Leeds fans, with Forshaw believing that the supporters spur the Whites players on.
 


“The fan base is phenomenal”, he told LUTV, when asked about the fans.

“I think they speak for themselves – both home and away.

“It does really spur the lads on and I can’t wait to play in front of them.”

Forshaw, whose contract with Leeds runs until the summer of 2022, then went on to reveal what the supporters can expect from him.

“Hopefully some goals and a few assists”, he continued.

“I like to get on the ball and get the team playing, try to get the team moving and create some chances.”

Forshaw, who is a product of Everton’s youth system, counts Brentford and Wigan Athletic amongst his former employers.

He scored two goals and provided four assists in 103 games for Middlesbrough.
 