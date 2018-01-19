Leeds United New Boy Thinks Automatic Promotion Possible For Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United new boy Adam Forshaw has not ruled out the possibility of the Whites finishing second in the Championship table this season.



Thomas Christiansen’s team, who currently find themselves seventh in the standings, snapped up Forshaw from Middlesbrough on a four-and-a-half-year deal worth £4.5m on Thursday.











Leeds are presently level on points with sixth-placed Sheffield United and nine adrift of Derby County, who occupy second spot.



With Wolverhampton Wanderers currently 10 points clear at the top of the table, Forshaw believes the other positions are still up for grabs, with the midfielder insisting that the second and final automatic promotion spot is also not out of Leeds’ reach.





“Definitely it’s tight at the top”, he told LUTV, when asked about Leeds’ position in the league table.

“Wolves are doing really well, but all the other places are up for grabs at the moment.



“There’s no reason we can’t climb up the table if we put a good run together.”



Leeds are currently in the midst of a slump, having lost three of their last four outings in all competitions, while drawing the other, and will be looking to bounce back against Millwall on Saturday.

