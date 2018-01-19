Leeds United Summer Signing Set To Be Loaned Out

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich is likely to leave the club on loan this month.



The Whites only brought in the Polish midfielder in the summer transfer window, raiding Dutch top flight side FC Twente to take him to Elland Road.











But Klich has struggled to force his way into head coach Thomas Christiansen's plans and Leeds signing another midfielder this week in the shape of Adam Forshaw from Middlesbrough has further pushed him down the pecking order.



Klich is attracting interest from foreign clubs this month.





And according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Klich is likely to be offloaded on a loan deal in the current transfer window.