Manchester City and Manchester United Staying Alive To Lazio Star

Manchester United and Manchester City could enter the race for Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij in the summer transfer window.



The Dutchman is on the verge of signing a contract extension with Lazio, which would prevent him from leaving the club at the end of the season on a free transfer.











The defender and Lazio have reached a compromise and the new deal will expire in the summer of 2019 and will contain a release clause worth €25m.



The size of the release clause is expected to bring the Dutchman’s future back into focus at the end of the season and Juventus and Inter are already queueing up to sign him.





However, the Serie A giants could potentially face stiff competition from the Premier League as according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Manchester United and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on De Vrij.

The two Manchester clubs have been keeping an eye on De Vrij’s situation and a €25m price tag is expected to tempt them to join the transfer chase for the defender in the summer.



The Dutchman has been keen to leave the club and despite the possibility of signing a new deal, he is still expected to find the exit door at Lazio at the end of the season.



He joined the club from Feyenoord following the 2014 World Cup, where he impressed for the Netherlands.

