06 October 2016

19/01/2018 - 15:02 GMT

19/01/2018 - 15:02 GMT

Mauricio Pochettino Big Fan of Arsenal Linked Forward Malcom

 




Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is an admirer of Bordeaux winger Malcom, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal this month.

Arsenal pulled out of the race to sign the 20-year-old winger following concerns over the potential cost of the deal and his inexperience at the top level, but there is little doubt Arsene Wenger rates the Brazilian.




However, there are suggestions that Malcom could still be on his way to north London in January as Tottenham are said to be interested in signing him in the winter window.

There are claims that they have already agreed a deal with Bordeaux and Pochettino has personally spoken with the player to convince him to move to Tottenham.
 


And to provide more credibility to Spurs’ interest in Malcom it has been claimed that Pochettino is a huge fan of the young Brazilian winger.  

According to the BBC, the Tottenham boss is an admirer of Malcom and could be the one leading Tottenham’s pursuit to take him to England in the January transfer window.

If Tottenham are pushing to sign Malcom, it remains to be seen whether Arsenak rekindle their interest to stop the Brazilian joining their rivals.
 