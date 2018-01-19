Mauricio Pochettino Weighs In On Fernando Llorente Chelsea Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has denied reports claiming that Premier League champions Chelsea have tabled a bid for striker Fernando Llorente.



Antonio Conte's team are on the lookout for a striker to add to their ranks before the window shuts on 31st January.











A number of names have been doing the rounds, with Stoke City striker Peter Crouch and Roma striker Edin Dzeko also being linked, with the Italian manager showing keenness about signing a player who could well prove to be an aerial threat.



Llorente, the player who joined the Tottenham from Swansea last year, has mostly played second fiddle to star man Harry Kane, but is valued highly by his manager.





Being asked whether he has anything to say about the rumours linking the player with a move to Chelsea, Pochettino said that he has not been told anything about an offer.

And so far far as Pochettino is concerned, the story is simply a media rumour.



"That is a rumour. I didn’t hear anything official", Pochettino said at a press conference.



"Nobody said anything to me about it.



"That is just a rumour that I hear from the media, nothing official."

