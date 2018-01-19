There’s A Chance – Fraserburgh Boss Believes In Rangers Upset

Follow @insidefutbol





Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie is on a giant-killing mission as he prepares to cause an upset against Rangers in the Scottish Cup on Sunday.



While they are more than a century old, the non-League side are going into Sunday’s fourth round tie against Rangers as massive underdogs, but they will have rabid home support cheering them on.











Rangers have struggled to live with Celtic in the Scottish Premiership but are expected to take care of business on Sunday when they travel to Bellslea Park.



Little known Fraserburgh are not expected to pull up any trees against the Glasgow giants, but manager Cowie has not stopped believing and feels his players should dare to dream.





He pointed toward the intense focus the game has been generating and believes there are many who are hopeful that a David versus Goliath scenario plays out when the two teams meet on Sunday.

"I'm a believer," Cowie told the BBC.



"I always think there's a chance. That's why we're in football, that's why everybody loves the game.



"That's why all the media has descended on us.



"It's not because we're Fraserburgh that everyone's come here, it's because there is a chance there could be an upset.



“It doesn't happen a lot but it does happen, so everyone here's hoping and praying, apart from Rangers that is, for an upset, for that fairytale and make sure that dreams, maybe sometimes, do come true."



Fraserburgh are hoping to catch Rangers, who are coming into the game from a winter break, off guard.

