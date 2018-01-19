This Is The Truth On Edin Dzeko – Agent Addresses Chelsea Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Roma striker Edin Dzeko has revealed that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is an ardent admirer of his client, though he says the truth is the Bosnian wants to stay in the Italian capital.



The Pensioners are believed to be in the market in search of a striker and have zeroed in on the former Manchester City man, while Peter Crouch, Fernando Llorente, Christian Benteke and Andy Carroll have also been linked.











31-year-old Dzeko has been amongst goals with his figures for the season coming to 12 in 26 matches, including a brace against Chelsea in the 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League in October.



The veteran striker could therefore be a welcome addition to a squad that have struggled to find the back of the net on multiple occasions over the course of their last few matches.





The player's agent Irfan Redzepagic though claims that in spite of the Italian manager's liking for the player, no offer has yet come in and his player is currently happy performing his duties for Roma.

"No, I don't know anything about this. I've no information to that effect", Redzepagic told romagiallorossa.it.



"Dzeko is a Roma player. You know that well.



"Every time you talk about Dzeko, clubs like Chelsea, Chinese clubs, even Mexican clubs crop up. They're only rumours. The truth is that Dzeko wants to stay at Roma.



"My role is not to reveal certain dynamics of the market. All I can say is that Conte likes Dzeko. But who doesn't like Edin?"

