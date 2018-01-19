Tottenham Hotspur Star Dubbed Monster By Former Team-Mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Davinson Sanchez’s former Ajax team-mate Joel Veltman feels the Tottenham Hotspur defender is a “monster.”



The 21-year-old, who joined Spurs from the Dutch giants last summer, has quickly managed to make his mark in England.











Sanchez has featured heavily for Tottenham, with the Colombia international thus far turning out 21 times in all competitions for the north London club.



And Veltman, who branded Sanchez a “monster”, revealed that he learnt a lot from the youngster during his time at Ajax, despite the Colombian being five years younger than him.





"He is really a monster”, Veltman told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad, when asked about Sanchez.

"You can say as an opponent that you are not impressed by him, but that is nonsense of course.



“He is ruthless. Even though he is a lot younger than me, I learnt from him.”



Sanchez, who is a product of Atletico Nacional’s youth system, made his first team debut for the Colombian club in 2013.



The centre-back was snapped up by Ajax in the summer of 2016 and he went on to make 47 appearances for the Dutch outfit; besides helping Ajax’s defence, he also found the back of the net seven times.



Sanchez, whose present contract with Spurs runs until 2023, has seven senior caps for Colombia to his name.

