We Think He’s Top Class – Motherwell Boss On Nadir Ciftci

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson has expressed his confidence about seeing Celtic loanee Nadir Ciftci rediscover his form at Fir Park under his management.



The 25-year-old was snapped up by the Scottish champions in 2015 from Dundee United, but the striker failed to make his mark for the Bhoys, being sent out on loan on multiple occasions.











The Motherwell move is Ciftci's fourth spell away from Parkhead in two-and-a-half years with only 26 appearances for Celtic made, in which he has found the back of the net four times.



The Motherwell manager though has full faith in his new signing, insisting that his task will be to help the striker rediscover his form playing alongside another new signing Curtis Main, who joined from Portsmouth on a permanent deal.





"We felt we lacked a little bit of quality up front and someone to take the chances we're creating", Robinson told BBC Scotland.

"Nadir's been great around the place and Curtis Main looks big, strong and quick.



"He'll do well up here. We've picked them up to rejuvenate their careers and it's up to me to give them the confidence to do that.



"[Nadir’s] talent is there for everybody to see, I've got to get him to match that with hard work and hopefully he'll show how good a player he is.



"We think we've got a top-class player.



"We have to get him fit and up to speed, but I'm confident he'll hit the ground running."



The Steelmen are currently placed eighth in the league table, having scored 26 goals in 21 league matches and have leaked in 32 in the process.



With the inclusion of two new strikers the manager will therefore hope to bridge the gap and in the process try to climb up the table.

