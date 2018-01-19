We’re Ready For The Battle, Millwall Boss Warns Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Millwall boss Neil Harris has insisted that whoever he selects for the match against Leeds United on Saturday will be ready for the battle.



The last time the two sides met was in September last year, when the Lions beat the Whites 1-0 at the Den and out-fought the Yorkshire side.











However, Millwall's away form has been dismal this season, with the side yet to win a single away match thus far in the Championship.



Saturday's trip to Elland Road therefore will be a chance for Harris' side to put things right and get their first three points on the road.





The visitors will be boosted by the fact that forward Tom Elliott and winger Shane Ferguson will be available for selection following their return from injury.

"There's a lot to consider and a lot for us to work on but whoever I pick will be ready for the battle", the manager told his club's official website.



"Shane Ferguson trained this week and Tom Elliott is better.



"They're both available to come back in which is a big boost for us.



"A few players have had some knocks and niggles over the past couple of weeks so I will assess how they are recovering."



On their performance against Preston North End last Saturday, the manager said that his side showed real character in the 1-1 draw, and therefore the Leeds match will be a great opportunity for them to get all three points.



"But mentally the squad is fantastic, really good. We took a really good point against Preston last week and that shows how far we have come against a top side – a side that has been excellent – but we were also disappointed not to take all three points.



"This weekend is a great opportunity for us.



"This match is a special one and one we're really looking forward to it."

