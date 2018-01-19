XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/01/2018 - 17:17 GMT

We’re Ready For The Battle, Millwall Boss Warns Leeds United

 




Millwall boss Neil Harris has insisted that whoever he selects for the match against Leeds United on Saturday will be ready for the battle.

The last time the two sides met was in September last year, when the Lions beat the Whites 1-0 at the Den and out-fought the Yorkshire side.




However, Millwall's away form has been dismal this season, with the side yet to win a single away match thus far in the Championship.

Saturday's trip to Elland Road therefore will be a chance for Harris' side to put things right and get their first three points on the road.
 


The visitors will be boosted by the fact that forward Tom Elliott and winger Shane Ferguson will be available for selection following their return from injury.  

"There's a lot to consider and a lot for us to work on but whoever I pick will be ready for the battle", the manager told his club's official website.

"Shane Ferguson trained this week and Tom Elliott is better.

"They're both available to come back in which is a big boost for us.

"A few players have had some knocks and niggles over the past couple of weeks so I will assess how they are recovering."

On their performance against Preston North End last Saturday, the manager said that his side showed real character in the 1-1 draw, and therefore the Leeds match will be a great opportunity for them to get all three points.

"But mentally the squad is fantastic, really good. We took a really good point against Preston last week and that shows how far we have come against a top side – a side that has been excellent – but we were also disappointed not to take all three points.

"This weekend is a great opportunity for us.

"This match is a special one and one we're really looking forward to it."
 